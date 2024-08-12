Damian Priest Recalls ‘Insane’ Day Leading Into World Title Win At WrestleMania 40

Damian Priest won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, and he recently recalled the crazy day leading up the show. Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank title shot to take the newly-won title off of Drea McIntyre, and he spoke about the day with The Takedown. You can see highlights below:

On the day leading up to the show: “That whole day at WrestleMania 40, it was insane. So many things had already changed. The closer we got to it, many people who are very, very smart came up to me and said, ‘Things can change.’ So you never know. I knew things could change, even up to the last minute.”

On keeping his attention focused on the match: “I was sitting in Gorilla for the whole match, laser-focused on the match. I had to, otherwise I’d have gone crazy. Then, when the bell rang, that’s when it became real. Like I said, it was insane.”