Damian Priest, Jey Uso & More Reveal Who Has WWE’s Worst Music Taste

Damian Priest, Jey Uso, Piper Niven and more weighed in recently on who has the worst taste in the WWE locker room. The Sun Sport did a video with several stars asking them to “spill the beans” on their fellow stars, and one of the questions asked who has the worst music taste. You can see the highlights below:

Damian Priest: “Oh man, that’s rough. [laughs]. Immediately, JD McDonagh. It’s just different; I don’t even know what kind of music it is.”

Piper Niven: “Maxine, yeah. Just because — it’s probably not bad at all, just anything she plays I’m like, ‘I don’t know what this is.’ There’s so many like, young people now in the locker room. And they play everything, I’m just like, ‘What what is this noise?’ And it just upsets me because it’s like, ‘Ah, I’m old.”

Jey Uso: “I’d have to say Damian Priest. Yeah I don’t — yeah, all that screaming. I don’t know what’s going on, uce. And he needs to turn that down.”

Drew McIntyre: “Some music I’m okay with in certain situations, but not always in the locker room. But I won’t throw anybody under the bus. But yeahm there there’s different types of music playing.”

