wrestling / News
Damian Priest Says Judgment Day Should Be In Conversation of Best All-Time Factions
Damian Priest is proud of what The Judgment Day has accomplished and believes they should be in conversations about the best stables ever. Priest is the new World Heavyweight Champion and he spoke about how his win at WrestleMania was a win for the group on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump.
“Absolutely,” Priest said (per Fighful). “I talk about representing culture and my background, but I also represent the Judgment Day. We all represent each other. But winning the world title means a lot for us. It solidifies the group.”
He continued, “We have Rhea, the women’s world champion, me, the men’s world champion. I think you look at the history of factions, where does that put the Judgment Day? We’ve had undisputed [tag] titles, we’ve had North American Titles, now we have world titles. I don’t know see how we’re not in the conversation for one of the best factions of all time.”
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On Why He Wasn’t Disappointed to Work Battle Royals at WrestleMania
- Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Has ‘No Upside’ In Airing All In Footage On Dynamite
- Ronda Rousey Says Ari Emmanuel Needs To Clean Out All Of Vince McMahon’s WWE Cronies
- Multiple Teases For Returning Character on Last Night’s WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)