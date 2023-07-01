Damian Priest, Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley & More Reveal The Worst Bumps They’ve Taken

Damian Priest, Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley and more spoke for a new feature article about the worst bumps they’ve ever taken in wrestling. ESPN spoke with several WWE stars ahead of Money in the Bank and you can see a few selections below:

Priest on taking kendo stick shots: “That’s one of the worst things that we introduced into this business. I wish that somebody would’ve never brought those into this business, because man, those are killer, dude. It’s not just the day or when it happens, they leave these welts and anything you touch burns and they’re brutal.”

Owens on his worst bump: “The chokeslam from Braun Strowman onto the steel ramp at SummerSlam 2018. I felt a ringing in my body for about four months after. I don’t know if anything was structurally wrong, but not long after, I took six months off. I don’t know if that was related, but it didn’t help. I felt that for a long time.”

Braun Strowman on his worst bump: “One of the worst bumps I ever took was when I got triple powerbombed by Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin in 2019. They were standing on top of the steel steps, and they powerbombed me through two tables. For some odd reason, that bump was just awful. I think it was just because there was so much weight in the ring that it was already collapsed or compressed, so there was no give in it. And then them putting me just through the tables, I remember hitting the mat, and it felt like I hit concrete. It just stopped and knocked the breath out of me and everything. I was rolling around like a fish gasping for water.”

Ripley on her worst bump: “I’ve taken a lot of bad ones. There’s been a lot of crappy bumps in my life. But one of the worst was my Last Woman Standing match (which requires a wrestler to keep an opponent down for a 10-count, rather than the traditional three) with Raquel Rodriguez in NXT in 2021. She gave me a back body drop onto the announcers’ table, but I didn’t make it to the table completely. I hit the edge, and then the table broke, but it legitimately screwed my back up and my lower back has never been the same. A lot of pain. It was just an awkward bump. And then to continue after that with the Last Woman Standing match, going through the stage, falling down the steps, and going through the glass, it was just a compilation of everything. Sometimes you get a weird spot and you can’t control it. It’s so random sometimes. Even the ref came to me, he’s like, “Are you OK?” I was like, ‘That sucked.'”

Bayley on taking a suplex to the ramp from Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel: “That was one of the worst feelings I’ve ever had in wrestling. It just knocked the wind out of me. I don’t know what kind of ramp that was. I don’t know if I wasn’t ready for it or what, but it knocked the wind out of me. That was bad. I was not expecting that.

“My lower back felt like it just crumbled, from my tailbone and halfway up my back. It was one of those where you could feel it in your thighs. It shifted down to my thighs. It felt like it shattered and I was thrown into a cement wall. It kind of lingered a little bit. I was limping slightly after that, but even Bianca said the same thing. I think she took a belly-to-belly suplex on the ramp and she’s like, ‘I don’t know what that was.’ She was like, ‘I saw my soul leave my body.'”