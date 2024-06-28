UPDATE: Damian Priest has confirmed that he will miss tonight’s WWE Smackdown due to his travel issues. Priest posted to his Twitter account, writing:

“Unfortunately the honor of main eventing The Garden is not possible tonight. Still haven’t taken off. Stuck on a plane in a runway. Very disappointed and apologies to my people. This one hurts. Enjoy the show! #SmackDown I’m sure will be awesome”

ORIGINAL: Damian Priest is reportedly expected to miss tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown due to travel issues. Priest posted to his Twitter account earlier on Friday to note that he was having issues with his travel to New York for tonight’s show, writing:

“Trying my best to make it. Plane issues making it very difficult.”

According to PWInsider, Priest is not expected to make in time for tonight’s show. Priest was scheduled to compete against Jey Uso in a dark match.

