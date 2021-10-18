wrestling / News

Damian Priest Loaned Rhea Ripley His Ring Gear After She Lost Her Luggage

October 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Rhea Ripley 12-16-20

As we reported yesterday, Rhea Ripley had the unfortunate luck of losing her luggage while traveling, including her replica WWE Women’s Tag Team Title. However, it seems she had some help before appearing at the live event in El Paso last night, as Damian Priest loaned her his ring gear.

She wrote: “No gear, no problem. Thanks for the pants @ArcherOfInfamy #WWEElPaso

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading