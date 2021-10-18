wrestling / News
Damian Priest Loaned Rhea Ripley His Ring Gear After She Lost Her Luggage
October 18, 2021 | Posted by
As we reported yesterday, Rhea Ripley had the unfortunate luck of losing her luggage while traveling, including her replica WWE Women’s Tag Team Title. However, it seems she had some help before appearing at the live event in El Paso last night, as Damian Priest loaned her his ring gear.
She wrote: “No gear, no problem. Thanks for the pants @ArcherOfInfamy #WWEElPaso”
No gear, no problem. Thanks for the pants @ArcherOfInfamy 😅#WWEElPaso pic.twitter.com/0C6oLDTBeh
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 18, 2021
https://t.co/TtTiWndqeZ pic.twitter.com/ChZlJIXEUL
— Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) October 18, 2021