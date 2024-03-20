Damian Priest Looks Forward To Being Able to Face Off With Roman Reigns

Damian Priest hasn’t had the chance to battle Roman Reigns yet, and he’s looking forward to that opportunity at some point. Priest recently spoke with Josh Martinez on the Superstar Crossover podcast and talked about Rock’s return, Roman Reigns and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Rock’s return and wanting to face Reigns: “I mean, The Rock is back. Seriously, man, right now because that’s the main focus WWE, right? I’ve never squared up with Roman. So that’s always that’s always in the back of my head. You know, like, ‘Huh, we’ve never touched, nothing.’ So I’d be lying if I didn’t say I haven’t thought of that.”

On possibly cashing in Money in the Bank on Reigns: “If only he was around more often and he was on SmackDown more often, but time to time will tell. Look, I’m not going anywhere. He’s not going anywhere. We’re gonna square up at some point. So I look forward to that.”