Damian Priest Makes Raw Debut, Defeats The Miz (Clips)

Damian Priest is officially a member of the Raw roster, making his debut and attacking Miz and Morrison on tonight’s show. Priest appeared on tonight’s episode, first hanging out backstage with Bad Bunny and then coming out during the rapper’s Miz TV segment to take the two Raw stars out.

Priest took out The Miz, leading to John Morrison quickly bailing. A match followed, with Priest picking up the win over Miz with the Reckoning while Bad Bunny took Morrison out.