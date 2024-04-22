Damian Priest Wants Metallica To Play Him To The Ring, Compares Metal and Wrestling Fans

In an interview with Metal Hammer, Damian Priest spoke about the similarities between metal fans and wrestling fans, noting they’re both very passionate. He also said if he could choose, he’d want Metallica to play him to the ring at Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

On metal fans and wrestling fans: “Ah, absolutely. I feel like they go hand-in-hand. I mean, you see a wrestling show, you see a sea of black t-shirts, you go to a metal show, you see a sea of black t-shirts, you know? It’s one of those things that’s the same kind of character or personality. It’s something that, to your point, wrestling and metal aren’t normal. It’s not the norm. Our fanbases are so passionate. I’m a fan of sports and movies and all types of stuff, but when it comes to both those industries, the passion for a fan to be so immersed in it, I think is a special feeling, and you can’t compare it to anything else.”

On who he’d want to play him to the ring at Wrestlemania: “The mighty Metallica! You know what I mean? Can you imagine Metallica playing me to the ring? It’d be wild! Yeah. Hey, maybe I’ve gotta talk to the boss man and be like, ‘Hey? What’s up with Metallica?’ That’d be a whole different dream scenario. I don’t even know if I’m ready for that.”

On what he’s currently listening to: “I try to mix it up. Rhea [Ripley] has got me more into Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills, bands that I heard of but just didn’t listen to, but now they’re on every playlist I have, which is kinda cool. I like Soilwork’s new stuff a lot – a lot, actually – it’s on repeat at this point. I’m a big fan of Trivium. I’ve mentioned In Flames; they went through a phase where they were trying to find their new sound, and man do they got it now. That melodic death, but they figured out a way to do it. It’s fire.”