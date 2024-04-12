Damian Priest Reflects On Holding Money In the Bank For So Long, Finally Cashing In

Damian Priest had the Money in the Bank briefcase for the better part of a year before cashing in at WrestleMania 40, and he reflected on the experience this week. The new World Heavyweight Champion appeared on WWE’s The Bump and spoke about holding onto the briefcase and more; you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On finally cashing in MITB: “Man, it felt like I had that briefcase for years. Very happy I don’t have to travel with it anymore. Even the Money in the Bank, it was an honor to have that privilege. You look at those who have cashed in, and it’s special. It creates something special for each champion. Just being known as ‘Senor’ Money in the Bank and having my own personalized briefcase, that, to me, at the time, I was like, ‘I’ve won.'”

On winning the title at WrestleMania: “There are so many things that I haven’t really appreciated yet. I won a world title at WrestleMania … how many people can say that? How many champions, in the history of all those championship reigns, I’m in that list now. That alone to me is crazy.”