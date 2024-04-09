Damian Priest Reveals He Signed A New Contract With WWE, Comments On Future Match With Jey Uso

The new World Heavyweight Champion will remain in WWE for a while longer. During a digital exclusive following last night’s WWE RAW, Damian Priest revealed that he has signed a new contract with the company. He also spoke about his first title defense, which will be against Jey Uso at an unnamed date.

When Cathy Kelley mentioned he did the vocals for his new theme song, he said: “Yeah, that’s another first for me. This has been already a great year for me. New contract, new title, new theme song, voiced by yours truly. Judgment Day’s on fire. Main Event Jey Uso. Let me be the first to congratulate you on earning the first shot at my World Heavyweight Championship. But don’t get carried away with the celebration. Because when the match happens, I’m going to beat the YEET out of you.”