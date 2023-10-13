Damian Priest Wasn’t Surprised Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes Gelled So Quickly

Damian Priest may not have expected to lose the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes, but he isn’t shocked they worked so well together. Uso and Rhodes beat Finn Balor and Priest for the titles at WWE Fastlane and on the latest episode of The Bump, Priest weighed in on the lost and their rematch against the champions at next week’s Raw. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Rhodes and Uso having so much coheson already: “I wouldn’t say I’m surprised, but I was surprised by the ending of it. We know the type of athletes they are. They’re top of the game. They’re the top of the mountain here in the WWE. Those are two of the guys that everybody looks at as leaders, so we knew what we were in for. Just again, we were caught by surprise with a few situations and unfortunately, it happened the way it did. Them working together, maybe they worked a little bit better than we thought, but we won’t make that mistake again.”

As Priest alluded to, The Judgment Day will have a chance to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on next week’s episode of “Raw.” This rematch comes after Rhodes and Uso successfully defended the tag titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on this past Monday on “Raw.”

On what they need to do differently in the rematch: “It’s one of those things that if we can eliminate some of those mistakes, specifically one in the form of a non-member of the Judgment Day, JD [McDonagh], if he just does what he’s told and stays out of my business, I think we’re good.”