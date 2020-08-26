Damian Priest Talks NXT North American Title Win, Working Out With Undertaker

Damian Priest spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing his North American Championship win at NXT Takeover XXX and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On researching the match: “This was my first-ever ladder match, so I made sure I did my homework. A big part of that was reaching out to people who have been in ladder matches, and I spoke with Edge for an hour about it. For me, the main thing I took out of our conversation was that the match was not going to play out the way I thought it would. And he was right, because that’s exactly what happened. Very little happened the way I thought it would, but I was able to adapt. And he told me to stay in the moment, and that stuck with me, too.”

On his hot tub moment: “Jumping in, even in all my gear, I’ve never felt better in my entire life. That wasn’t fake, that wasn’t acting, that was real. I could have changed, but I didn’t care. It felt like a ray of energy exploding inside me full of enjoyment and accomplishment.”

On having the support of Triple H and Matt Bloom: “It’s humbling. They see something in me that other companies didn’t, but that also has to do with my maturity. I’ve changed the way I live my life. The manner I carry myself and treat others, they notice these things. I still go to the PC and try to help whoever I can, and I’m not just here for a paycheck and a shot at being a star. Yes, I do want those things, but I want more. I love this business, and I can’t go a day without it being a part of my life.”

On working with The Undertaker: “This isn’t on the Network or part of his documentary, but he came back to the Performance Center again and I got to work out in the ring with him, and I learned so much. Ring positioning, look, awareness, being overly aware of your surroundings, he makes it all look easy. It might sound simple, but he has this gift of making sure everything he does means something. I really gained a lot from him.”

On where he goes from here: “The first step was creating something that can live on, like the ladder match, and now I need to continuously build off that. The best talent in the world is here, and I am looking forward to making history and solidifying myself as one of the greats.”