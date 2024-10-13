Damian Priest Weighs In On Oba Femi: ‘Ridiculously Impressive’

Damian Priest is very impressed by Oba Femi’s work in WWE NXT thus far. Priest appeared on UpUpDownDown’s Fanatics Fest signing during that took place last weekend and during the conversation, he was asked about the former NXT North American Champion.

“Ridiculously impressive,” Priest said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “Especially the fact that he has limited time in the business and what he can do already — that’s gonna be a megastar. You can just tell sometimes — it’s all setup for him.”

Priest added, He just has to not take his foot off the gas, but he’s gonna be fine so, I feel like that’s going to inevitably happen anyway… I’m not looking forward to that one though [laughs].”

Femi broke the record for the longest NXT North American Championship reign before he lost the championship last week to Tony D’Angelo.