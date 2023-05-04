wrestling / News
Damian Priest Weighs In On Facing Bad Bunny At WWE Backlash, Plan For the Bout
Damian Priest is facing Bad Bunny in the ring at WWE Backlash this weekend, and he recently weighed in on his plans for the match. The Judgment Day member talked about the match on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On Bad Bunny competing against him: “Bad Bunny does everything for the fans, and that’s cool for him and it works for him. The only issue is this is not a concert. This is a physical combat sport. This is what I do for a living, and I think he’s confused.”
On his plan for the match: “I’m going to treat him like he’s a WWE Superstar. I’m going to beat him just like I would beat anybody else and in fact, I might give him a little extra just for the disrespect.”
