Various News: Damian Priest On His Rematch With Pete Dunne, The Revival Explore Saudi Arabia, Updated NJPW Super Junior Tag League Rankings

October 31, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest NXT

– As we previously noted, Damian Priest will have a rematch with Pete Dunne on next week’s episode of NXT. Priest wrote the following on Twitter to comment on the match.

He wrote: “Dunne trying to get dropped on his dome again. Next week I got another Reckoning with his name on it. #WWENXT [bow and arrow emoji] #LiveForever

– Here are the updated NJPW Super Junior Tag League Standings:

Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (5-1): 10 pts.
Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero (4-2): 8 pts.
El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-2): 8 pts.
Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles (4-2): 8 pts.
SHO & YOH (4-2): 8 pts.
Volador Junior & Titan (3-3): 6 pts.
TJP & Clark Connors (1-6): 2 pts.
Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura (0-7): 0 pts.

– WWE has posted a video of The Revival exploring Saudi Arabia.

