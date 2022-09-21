Damian Priest On How He Deals With Stage Fright, Working With His Judgment Day Stablemates

Damian Priest is a big part of Raw as part of The Judgment Day, and he recently spoke about how he deals with stage fright at WWE events. Priest spoke with Metro for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On dealing with stage fright during shows: “It’s one of those things, I try not to think about it too much or it’ll get super overwhelming. I don’t think so much about the people or anything – I know I have a task at hand, I’m excited about it. Naturally, I get nervous – it is what it is. There’s no way to prepare for it. You try to just confuse your brain a little bit and focus on certain things above others. The nerves are going to be there, but luckily it’s more excitement than nerves.”

On working with Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day: “Awesome and comfortable! It’s easier when you’re buddies, so they’ve made it easier – but for me, this is an easy transition! I’ve always been into the darker [side], I’ve always been into a little bit more of the grittiness, all of it. For me, being able to combine that rock star vibe of Damian Priest with the darker goth style, and meaner demeanor, and do something cool and fresh – it feels good!”