Damian Priest on How Everyone in Tonight’s Tag Match Wants to Steal the Show

– WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently appeared on Unlocking the Cage and spoke to Jimmy Smith on tonight’s WWE Hell in a Cell Match. The Judgment Day Team of Priest, Edge, and Rhea Ripley will take on AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan in a mixed six-person tag team match.

Speaking on the matchup (via WrestlingInc.com), Priest stated, “WWE doesn’t do this anymore like, this is rare. … Each one of us is capable of putting on a banger, right?”

Damian Priest continued, “I think all six of us are going in the with the idea of, ‘We’re going to steal the show. We’re going to knock this one out of the park.’ Not just because it’s a random match but because of the story we’re trying to tell.”

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 is set for later tonight. The event will be held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.