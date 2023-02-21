– During a recent interview with the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast, WWE Superstar Damian Priest praised the accomplishments of his friend and Judgment Day stablemate, Rhea Ripley. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Damian Priest on Rhea Ripley: “I’m a proud friend, you know what I mean? That’s my homie. Seeing her finally let loose — obviously, she accumulated so many championships, accolades already — and she was just in handcuffs. Now she’s letting loose, so she’s not even to where she’s gonna be.”

On what Ripley has already accomplished at 26 years old: “At her age, this is crazy to think all the things she’s gonna be able to accomplish. What can’t she accomplish when it’s all said and done? By then, you’ll see the best version of her. Right now she’s just getting there, which is crazy. And I’m just happy I’m able to be alongside her and be a part of the ride.”