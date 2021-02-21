Damian Priest on His Royal Rumble Debut, Working With Edge

Damian Priest made his WWE main roster debut at the Royal Rumble, and he talked about the match as well as working with Edge in a new interview on BT Sport’s The Run-In. You can check out a couple of highlights below per Fighter Fans:

On his Royal Rumble debut: “The reaction from my friends and stuff, it’s kind of like ‘Dude, that was awesome, you had a great showing that was impressive.’ Then for people who didn’t really know me? It’s kind of like ‘oh, we kind of want to see him again.'”

On working with Edge in the match: “I’m glad that the prep work that I’ve done in my time in NXT, surrounding myself with the right people to kind of guide me? It all paid off, because I thought it worked out very well. The two that we did know that were going to be in there was Edge and Randy Orton. Unfortunately I didn’t get to get in there with Randy, but those were two that I was really looking forward to. But I got Edge. The fan in me thought it was so super cool. And then obviously there’s the man to man you know? We have a mentor/student type of relationship where I look up to him. Then getting to square up [in the Rumble]? That was cool. That was really cool.”