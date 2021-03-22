Damian Priest On Scott Hall’s Critique of His Razor’s Edge, Facing Kane in The Royal Rumble Match

In an interview with The Sun, Damian Priest spoke about his confrontation with Kane at the Royal Rumble, as well as Scott Hall’s critique of his Razor’s Edge. Here are highlights:

On his debut at the Royal Rumble: “There was so much excitement I can barely remember what happened. But the one thing that obviously stands out is that moment with Kane. I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘I understand why everyone’s so scared of him. I feel like I’m in a horror movie now.’ It was exciting but terrifying at the same time. Was he going to set me on fire or something?”

On talking to Kane backstage: “I made sure that I spoke to him backstage. What an awesome human being. He’s definitely not one to be treated like a legend. He’s like, ‘I’m one of the boys, we’re all in this together.’ It’s crazy that that’s still his mentality. He gave me some words. Very motivating. He’s just a nice person.”

On what Scott Hall said about his Razor’s Edge: “‘That’s as high as you can get him? That’s it?’ Keith Lee was there and he lost it laughing. He knows how big of a fan I am of Scott’s, so he knew how nervous I was. He thought it was funny that Scott was roasting me – Keith Lee wouldn’t stop roasting me after because of that.”