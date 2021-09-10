wrestling / News

Damian Priest On What He Wants to Do After He’s Done Wrestling

September 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Damian Priest WWE Raw

In an interview with Fightful, Damian Priest spoke about what he wanted to do with his career once he’s no longer wrestling in the ring, noting that he talked to Triple H about it.

He said: “Absolutely. I love this business so much. I love everything about it. Helping others has always been something that makes me feel special. Because through helping, it’s almost like you’re succeeding when somebody else succeeds. So, I’ve always felt that specialness. That’s a conversation that I’ve even had with Triple H a while back where, you know, hopefully, one day I could have the opportunity to be on this side of things alongside these incredible, incredible legends and help out’.

