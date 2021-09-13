Damian Priest’s Open Challenge For WWE Raw US Title Match Accepted

Damian Priest officially has an opponent for his US Title open challenge on tonight’s WWE Raw. WWE has announced that Jeff Hardy has answered Priest’s challenge for the title for tonight’s show, as you can see in the below video.

Tonight’s show also features Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton, Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley, and more. As always, 411 will have live coverage of the show.