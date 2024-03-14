– During a recent interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, WWE Superstar and Undisputed Tag Team Champion Damian Priest, who also currently holds a Money in the Bank briefcase, said he’s going to finally shut up all the fans when he cashes in his briefcase. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Damian Priest on having until July to cash in his briefcase: “Just waiting and seeing. I have until July. I’m good. It doesn’t expire at WrestleMania. I think people are confused with that because it used to be at WrestleMania. I have until July. I’m chilling. We’re fine. It’s going to happen.”

On the fans commenting on him holding the briefcase online: “I see the stuff online and people aren’t sure if I’m going to cash in, is it going to be successful, am I championship material? When it happens, I’m going to shut everybody up. I’m not going to let anybody know when, because that would be silly, but it’ll happen and it’s going to happen big. I’m looking forward to that day and shutting a lot of people up.”

Priest has already had multiple failed cash-in attempts, but he’s yet to formally cash-in the briefcase. At WrestleMania 40, Priest and tag team partner Finn Balor will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against five other teams in a Ladder Match.