Damian Priest On How Positive Thinking Has Changed Him, What It Meant To Have a WrestleMania Match

Damian Priest is an adherant to the power of positive thinking, and discussed how it’s been a boon to him in a new interview. Priest was on the Walkway to Fight Club Podcast and discussed being part of his match with Bad Bunny against Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania and more. You can check out highlights below (per Fightful along with the full audio:

On if he’s always believed in positive thinking: “I was actually the opposite, man. I was somebody who was miserable, complained, blamed everybody else for everything that was wrong. Didn’t understand why I wasn’t given the opportunities. Then, I don’t know, just one day — I didn’t believe [it]. To me, the idea of the power of positivity, I thought it was silly. I never believed in it. Then, it was one of those things, I was trying to change my life, and I thought well let’s give it a shot. If it doesn’t work, I was right all along anyway. Then, unreal, I started being positive. I surrounded myself with good people, good positive people. tried to just look, no matter what the situation is, forget about the bad. Just focus on — even if it’s one little thing compared to a hundred, just focus on the one thing. Then, unreal, I started getting opportunities. I started getting jobs. It completely changed me. Mentally, even physically. I just like being happy all the time. It’s such a cool feeling compared to all the negativity I was. Now, I wake up every day excited to do something and that’s awesome. I would highly recommend it to anybody to live their life really happy. It’s awesome.”

On being featured in a major WrestleMania match: “I don’t know how I got here, but it means the world, man. This is the dream, this is why I wanted to come here. To actually achieve it and to be in there. To not just have a match, but like you said, we created a moment and it was a good one. I’m blessed. It’s surreal. I don’t understand how I was chosen to be successful and in that spot. It could have been anybody, but for whatever reason it was me and I think we all in the ring because it takes all of us, we all knocked it out of the park. Man, I’m eternally grateful and proud. Just everything combined. Loving the fact that people were happy to see that, too. Looking out in the crowd and said all the smiling faces and people jumping up and down. That was just as much — we share all that together. Myself, Bad Bunny, Miz and Morrison, Eddie the referee, the announcers, and all the fans. We shared all that together. We were genuinely excited, happy, hyped. All the emotions that were positive, we all shared that together and that’s something I will never forget.”