– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, WWE Superstar Damian Priest was asked about possibly competing with the WWE Tag Team Championships with his Terror Twins teammate, Rhea Ripley. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Damian Priest on competing for the tag team titles with Rhea Ripley: “If they let us do that, it’s very possible. If they allow Rhea to be my partner for the World Tag Team Titles, that’s 100% possible. I could see us beating anybody. There’s nobody right now in WWE that I feel like I can’t stand toe-to-toe with, and I know she thinks the same way. So, if you put us together in a team, I mean, you saw how we wiped the floor with [Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan]. That was cake work. You put us against the Tag Team Champions, I’m not saying it’ll be cake work, but we’ll get it done. So that’s on [Adam Pearce] and all the office people at the company to decide. That’s not for us to decide. We don’t make the matches. We just perform and beat everybody up in them.”

On how it would be a game-changer for WWE: “Oh, that would be a game-changer, for sure, if we were allowed to do that. Of course, for Rhea and I to win titles together, that would be very meaningful. We’ve talked about it it was like, at least maybe they should bring back the Mixed Match Challenge and create a title for it so we could — just hand us the titles, because ain’t nobody beating us.”

As previously reported, Rhea Ripley is currently recovering after suffering a broken right orbital socket last month. Meanwhile, Priest earned a World Heavyweight Title shot last night on WWE Raw after winning a Fatal 4-Way Match. He will now face Gunther at a later date.