– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, Damian Priest spoke about how important his match with Bad Bunny at last year’s WWE Backlash event was for him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Oh, hands down. I was very proud of that. That was — what that match meant was bigger than any win or loss or wrestling match. It was the representation, and culturally, that was so important to the both of us, Bad Bunny and I. It hands down is the most important match I’ve had in my career and the one that I’m the most proud of.”

Bad Bunny beat Damian Priest in a Street Fight at the event. The show was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico.