Damian Priest Praises Roman Reigns For Persevering To Reach His Best

Roman Reigns had a long road to hitting his current form, and Damian Priest recently praised Reigns’ perseverance. Priest was a guest on the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast and talked about how Reigns went through years of divisive fan reactions to get to his current status as the top name in the company.

“He weathered the storm,” Priest said (per Wrestling Inc. “He took his licks, whether it was from fans or talent, whatever. And he never wavered. He never stopped believing in himself, he never stopped betting on himself, and never stopped improving. Now we’re seeing the culmination of all of it. … That’s why he is the best Roman Reigns right now that he’s ever been.”

Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber, and (assuming he wins) will go on to defend the title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.