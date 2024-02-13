– During a recent interview with The West Sport, WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion Damian Priest discussed how he’s not in a hurry to compete in another Elimination Chamber match. He said on the Elimination Chamber (via WrestlingInc.com), “I just remember thinking ‘Why do people want to be in these matches?’ For me, I’m glad I got to do one, but I’m not jumping first in line to get into another one.”

While Damian Priest won’t be competing in the chamber this year, he and tag team partner Finn Balor are set to defend their titles against the team of British Strong Style (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) at the premium live event. WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled for Saturday, February 24 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.