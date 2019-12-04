wrestling / News
WWE News: Damian Priest Pulled From Tonight’s NXT, WWE Announces VR Streaming For Survivor Series, The OC Does WWE Impressions
– It was revealed on today’s episode of the Bump that Damian Priest is still dealing with a rib injury and will not be able to compete against Killian Dain tonight. That means the only match confirmed for the broadcast is Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley.
– WWE has announced that those with VR capabilities will be able to stream Survivor Series starting this week.
Experience Survivor Series like never before in virtual reality! Beginning this week, you can experience the battle for brand supremacy by downloading the NextVR app and using a VR headset.
Relive some of Survivor Series’ biggest matches when they become available on the app.
Full release schedule is as follows:
Monday, Dec. 2 – United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong
Wednesday, Dec. 4 – Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler
Tuesday, Dec. 10 – Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match: Women’s Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT
Friday, Dec. 13 – Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match: : Men’s Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown vs. Team NXT
– WWE has posted a video of the OC doing impressions of WWE stars.
