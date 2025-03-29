wrestling / News

Damian Priest Puts Drew McIntyre Through Windshield On WWE SmackDown

March 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Damian Priest Drew McIntyre WWE Smackdown 3-28-25 Image Credit: WWE

Damian Priest got one over on his WrestleMania rival Drew McIntyre, slamming him into a car windshield on this week’s Smackdown. Priest and McIntyre have been at each other’s throats in the leadup to WrestleMania, with McIntyre having taken Priest out on last week’s show.

Priest found McIntyre in the parking lot on Friday’s episode and went on the attack. The two brawled back and forth but Priest got the advantage with an eye gouge and then delivered a South of Heaven into the car windshield before officials could break them up.

Priest, who McIntyre called “Temu Undertaker” in the opening segment of the show, walked off and said, “Rest in Peace, jackass.”

McIntyre said after the segment on Twitter:

“That was real glass…

It got in my eye.”

