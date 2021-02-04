wrestling / News

WWE News: Damian Priest Reacts to Kane’s Praise, Layla Writing a Book

February 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Damian Priest received some high praise from Kane recently, and the newly-minted Raw star took to Twitter to react. As we noted earlier this week, Kane told WWE that Priest has “got a ton of potential” and said he is “going to be an impact player in WWE,” which Priest commented on as you can see below:

“If I’m dreaming, do not disturb! @KaneWWE already had my respect. Now he has my gratitude as well. You know where I’ll be if you ever want to mix it up.”

– Layla noted on Twitter that she’s writing a book, which seems to be about her experiences in WWE. Replying to a fan who said that every female WWE star has “praised you as welcoming and friendly,” Layla wrote:

