Damian Priest Recalls Getting Advice From Bully Ray in ROH

Damian Priest recently recalled how Bully Ray gave him some advice in ROH when he was having trouble connecting with audiences. Priest was Punishment Martinez in ROH from 2015 through 2018, and he reflected on that time on Busted Open Radio.

“I was a character in an non-character company,” Priest recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “They didn’t accept me ’cause that wasn’t their thing. They just wanted to see the cool moves and not worry about the entrance and stuff.”

He continued, “I was very articulate with the character work. That’s what made me fall in love with the business was the characters and the superheroes and the supervillains, that idea of what we do. I very much remember when you [Ray] would tell me not to change that part, like no, ‘You stay true to yourself. You don’t have to do the stuff that they want you to do. Let them love you for who you are, not who you want them…not who they want you to be.’ That stuff always stuck with me.”

Priest is now of course on the WWE roster, and is involved in a feud with Aleister Black on Smackdown.