Damian Priest Reflects On Winning Money in the Bank, Reveals Immediate Reaction To Winning

Damian Priest is Mr. Money in the Bank, and he recently discussed his reaction to his win and more. Priest won the men’s ladder match at this past weekend’s PPV, and he talked about the win on The Bump. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being part of the match: “I was loving it. You got a bunch of bodies that I could just wail on with ladders and stuff, so that’s fun. But as far as groove, it’s kinda hard. Your head is on a swivel. There’s just so many moving parts. Everybody’s trying to do the same thing: Grab that briefcase. The entire time you felt desperation. From bell to bell, it was insane, so I don’t think anybody ever got into a strict groove because as soon as you feel like you’re gaining momentum, there was somebody there to start theirs. And then somebody there to start theirs. It’s just nonstop. That’s why these matches are so unpredictable. They’re just nonstop action. While one person is getting knocked down, somebody else is going to be standing there behind them. You never get into a groove.”

On his immediate reaction to winning the match: “I grabbed it and I was like, ‘This just happened. This is happening. This is real. I did it.’ It’s one of those accomplishments that you wish for [and] you dream about, but dreams are that. They’re dreams. They’re not reality. And when you can achieve something like this … Inside I felt like a ball of emotions. It was wild. That satisfaction of achievement for something you’ve been working towards. I remember months ago when I mistakenly said Money in the Bank as the PLE instead of Elimination Chamber and at moment [I knew] I gotta win this match. I gotta be in it and I gotta win it. It’s like I saw the future. For me, it was a special moment for sure.”