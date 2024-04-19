Damian Priest Reflects On World Title Win At WrestleMania 40, Crowd Reaction To Win

Damian Priest recently weighed in on the crowd reaction to his World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania 40 and more. Priest appeared in a vlog for WWE from the weekend where he spoke about cashing in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania on Drew McIntyre, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the crowd reaction to his win: “Still the crowd, Philadelphia, I mean that was one of the most special things I’ve ever done in my life, the way they erupted and the entire run down, I mean I felt that energy like literally pumped through my veins. So special shoutout and thank you to that crowd man because they made this moment extra special and I’m eternally grateful.”

On his long journey to the title: “Every sacrifice, every little bit of it, everything that bad came with this journey, I’d do it all over again it was 100% worth it. This moment, I knew it would be special. I still can’t put into words how this feels, it over-exceeded my expectations of what it is to be the guy, be a champion here. Humbled.”

On the Judgment Day supporting him: “My Judgment Day family has supported me this entire run. The moment I won that briefcase, even before then, they’ve been on me, believing in me and pushing me and making sure I didn’t lose sight and focus. I can’t thank them enough. I don’t know where I’d be without them, but I do have them and I love them very much.”