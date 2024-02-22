– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, WWE Superstar and Undisputed Tag Team Champion Damian Priest discussed his Street Fight with Bad Bunny that took place at last year’s WWE Backlash event. The event was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Damian Priest on wrestling Bad Bunny at last year’s WWE Backlash: “I knew how bad he wanted it to succeed, and I did too. For a lot more reasons than just having a normal match, it was about representing our culture, our heritage, just Latinos and Hispanics all around the world. It made us put a chip on our shoulder and it was like, ‘Okay, we’re going to shock the world right now.'”

On why the match was so special: “It was special all around, I’m glad it was a success. Obviously when you have events like this if you don’t succeed the company just won’t go back, it is what it is. But it was a success and now I know the door is open for a return to Puerto Rico, and more so, it opens up the door for other Latin countries and other opportunities.”

The match saw Bad Bunny beat Damian Priest via pinfall. Priest will be in action this weekend at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. He and Judgment Day tag team partner Finn Balor will defend their titles against the New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate). The event will be held on Saturday, February 24 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.