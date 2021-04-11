Damian Priest Reportedly Had Back Issues Going Into WrestleMania

– During last night’s WrestleMania 37: Night 1, Damian Priest and Bad Bunny were victorious in their tag team match against The Miz and John Morrison. You might recall that Damian Priest actually ended up working very little of the actual match, and Bad Bunny actually spent a majority of the time in the ring for the team. During today’s post-show recap edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Priest was dealing with a “bad back” going into last night’s matchup, which likely explains why Bad Bunny ended up having to take up a majority of the time in the ring.

Additionally, it appears Priest’s back issues were so bad, he just barely got cleared in time to make his WrestleMania debut at last night’s show. Meltzer added that Damian Priest was medically cleared from his back issues at the “last minute” in order to work last night’s tag match. However, Priest’s apparent back injury was said to be “touch and go,” and Meltzer added, “he was hurting,” before the event.

As noted, WWE originally announced the match as a singles match between The Miz and Bad Bunny. However, it was altered into a tag team match including Damian Priest and John Morrison on last Monday’s episode of Raw. The Wrestling Observer also reported that the tag team match was the plan for Bad Bunny from the beginning, as early as January.