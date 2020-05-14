WWE News: Damian Priest Revealed as Finn Balor’s Attacker, Latest Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Vignette

– Damian Priest was revealed as Finn Balor’s attacker on this week’s episode of NXT. You can see video below of Priest coming out to interfere in Balor’s match with Cameron Grimes, eventually costing Balor the win. Priest them attacked Balor and took credit for the attack on him a few weeks back:

– WWE also posted the video of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae’s latest vignette from their home, in which the two talk about their wins last week and turn their attention to Keith Lee and Mia Yim: