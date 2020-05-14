wrestling / News
WWE News: Damian Priest Revealed as Finn Balor’s Attacker, Latest Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Vignette
May 14, 2020 | Posted by
– Damian Priest was revealed as Finn Balor’s attacker on this week’s episode of NXT. You can see video below of Priest coming out to interfere in Balor’s match with Cameron Grimes, eventually costing Balor the win. Priest them attacked Balor and took credit for the attack on him a few weeks back:
– WWE also posted the video of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae’s latest vignette from their home, in which the two talk about their wins last week and turn their attention to Keith Lee and Mia Yim:
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley On His Match With Brodie Lee at Double or Nothing, Says Christian Helped Him Get Creative Freedom on Cagefighter
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Fired XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck for ‘Gross Neglect’
- Sid Vicious Says He Always Liked Working With Shawn Michaels, Claims Michaels ‘Didn’t Have an Ego Like Bret Hart’
- Backstage Update on Summerslam Status, WWE Considering Moving Date & Location