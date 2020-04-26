Damian Priest Reveals His Advice to Wrestling Students, Says You Shouldn’t Wait If You Want to be in Wrestling

– The Swerve City Podcast recently interviewed NXT Superstar Damian Priest. During the interview, he revealed the advice he gave to prospective wrestling talents at the Monster Factory. Below are some highlights.

Damian Priest on his advice to students: “I’ve dealt with a lot of stuff, but if know one thing that I learned, from going to the lowest to the highest, is not to waste your time. The one advice I gave to the students, ‘Don’t be me.’ To me, I had written off the WWE, I never thought I’d had a chance. I’m fortunate enough to have gotten it, but before, I didn’t think so. I was still positive, but my message to everybody was ‘Don’t be me. Don’t wait.’ Right now, everybody knows everything right now with social media. There’s no excuse to anything now. We talked about whether it was a parent or a friend or a mentor, the advice that we have gotten or the way we were treated, everybody knows this stuff now. We didn’t have other surroundings where we could’ve just seen it on TV or a podcast. The world knows. It’s on to each and every person to succeed or fail in life. And you know better, so you’re making a choice to either succeed or fail. So, if you really want to do something, just don’t waste your time. Start now and go 100. Especially in our business? It’s a horrible hobby that I have. If you want to be a weekend warrior, I get it, but it sucks. It hurts. You make a little money. You don’t get respect. Everybody makes fun of you.”

Priest on how you can’t be a weekend warrior for wrestling: “So if you’re going to do something, do it. You can’t just tiptoe around. You can’t have one foot in, one foot out. I get having a safety net. Nobody’s going to work for your dream, right? It’s your dream. You got to work for it yourself. And believe in yourself. And that’s what I got out of my life at my lowest. I was low. I was miserable. I was a loser, and it took a lot for me to change whole life. It was visual surrounding, physical surrounding, people, words, everything, work ethic. But yeah, no regrets. I love the story that I have, and if someone can benefit for it, it’s cool. And I made it. I made it to where I am, and if this would be it, I’d be OK with that. I gave it my all.”





If using any of the above quotes, please credit Swerve City, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.