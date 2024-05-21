Damian Priest Reveals He Was In Talks For A MMA Fight Before Signing With WWE

Damian Priest is a long-time MMA fan and nearly went to compete in an MMA fight before getting into wrestling.

While appearing on the Rob Brown Show (per Fightful), the WWE World Heavyweight Champion discussed his past aspirations to compete before signing with WWE in 2018.

“I love MMA. I’m a fan and have always been (a fan). I was trained. There was a time, before I signed with WWE, that I didn’t think I would make it here. I was in talks to do a smaller scale event. I was going to fight in a cage. I was going to start training, I had talked to trainers, and I was going to get the ball rolling. WWE called and I was like, ‘Never mind.’ [Laughs]. No need to do all that. I have always been a fan. I still enjoy, on occasion, sparring, but at this point of my life, I’m all in on WWE and that’s it,” Priest said.