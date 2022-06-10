Damian Priest Reveals Who Asked Him To Join Judgment Day

During a recent interview with Rich Ucchino of Bleav Pro Wrestling podcast, Judgement Day member Damian Priest was asked about the origins of him aligning with Edge, the original leader of the group who was reportedly the one behind Priest joining the faction. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

On Edge calling him to join Judgement Day: “My phone says his name and I’m like, ‘Oh, man. He’s just like, ‘Hey, so I got this idea,’ and like, ‘What do you think?’ And then I’m like, ‘What? Why are you asking me? Tell me what to do!’”

On accepting the idea without coming off silly: “It’s the coolest thing [to see] it was Edge calling me to ask me if I’m interested. He didn’t even have to ask, but he did ’cause he’s cool,” he said. “The fact that he thought of me is wild to me. He’s like, ‘Naturally, I thought of you.’ And I’m like, naturally? I don’t even know why I’m so lucky, but cool, it’s Edge. So, it was a great feeling and moment to receive that call.”

On finding out his friend Rhea Ripley was going to be joining the faction: “Edge told me and asked me about The Judgment Day idea, and this was before we even had a name, it was just the idea of forming a group that day. Because he said, ‘You, naturally you,’ and ‘Rhea Ripley.’ We were the first on his list hands down. He wanted us to be with him, which I thought was super cool.

“He saw two people that had a certain style that he digs, similar to Edge. It’s that rock-star-ish, goth, darker vibe, and bigger people. We just have a lot of similarities that he felt like he could mold us into becoming bigger stars than we were, and again, for me, obviously, with our friendship, I was super excited that to know that was the idea. Now, was it going to be 100% a thing? That we didn’t know until the day. You never know, things could always change, even including me being by his side at WrestleMania. That was what we hoped for, but you never know. Creative could change, a lot of things could change in between, especially when there’s a lot of time.”

“I probably was just as excited as Rhea was for her to be a part of this, just cause I was so happy for her, you know? It was known for a while. At least on Edge and I’s viewpoint, we, since the beginning, we knew, or at least we wanted her to be a part of us.”