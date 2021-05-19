wrestling / News

Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and More Congratulate Bronson Reed on NXT North American Title Win

May 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bronson Reed’s NXT North American Championship win on tonight’s show earned praise from a host of Reed’s peers including Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and more. As noted earlier, Reed defeated Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match to capture the championship in the main event of Tuesday’s show. You can see reactions from Priest, Ripley, Franky Monet, and more:

