Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and More Congratulate Cameron Grimes on NXT North American Title Win
Bronson Reed’s NXT North American Championship win on tonight’s show earned praise from a host of Reed’s peers including Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and more. As noted earlier, Reed defeated Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match to capture the championship in the main event of Tuesday’s show. You can see reactions from Priest, Ripley, Franky Monet, and more:
My dude! Hell yeah. https://t.co/ZxovrD3VBc
— Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) May 19, 2021
YES!!! https://t.co/jI8l06Ru0z
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 19, 2021
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @bronsonreedwwe #wwenxt https://t.co/jbPpRlqCtM
— Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) May 19, 2021
.@RheaRipley_WWE as Raw Women’s Champion, @indi_hartwell as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, and now @bronsonreedwwe as the NXT North American Champion. There sure is something in the water down under & it’s hard work and dedication! We’re taking over! 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 #wwenxt
— Steph De Lander (@stephdelander) May 19, 2021
Surreal in the Capital Wrestling Center – everyone still standing and chanting for @bronsonreedwwe – no one has left! What a moment for the NEW @WWENXT North American Champion #WWENXT
— Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) May 19, 2021
