Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and More Congratulate Cameron Grimes on NXT North American Title Win

Bronson Reed’s NXT North American Championship win on tonight’s show earned praise from a host of Reed’s peers including Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and more. As noted earlier, Reed defeated Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match to capture the championship in the main event of Tuesday’s show. You can see reactions from Priest, Ripley, Franky Monet, and more:

.@RheaRipley_WWE as Raw Womenโ€™s Champion, @indi_hartwell as NXT Womenโ€™s Tag Team Champion, and now @bronsonreedwwe as the NXT North American Champion. There sure is something in the water down under & itโ€™s hard work and dedication! Weโ€™re taking over! ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ #wwenxt — Steph De Lander (@stephdelander) May 19, 2021