Damian Priest On Rhea Ripley Taking Charge In Judgment Day, Says It’s Interchangeable

Damian Priest recently weighed in on Rhea Ripley taking charge of the Judgment Day more as of late. Priest talked about the rotating leadership nature of the group on WWE’s The Bump, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the perception that Ripley is positioning herself as the group’s leader: “They’re right. I think a few short weeks ago, I was the one everybody was saying was the leader. A few months before that, it was Finn Balor. Before that, well, nobody really ever says Dom. But it’s interchangeable. We’re all leaders, so they are right. She is a leader, and I think Finn Balor’s a leader. I’m a leader. I think we all share in that leadership role, and right now, she’s just taking more of it because we obviously at times don’t act like ourselves.”

On Ripley stopping him from cashing in Money in the Bank at Fastlane: “In this instance, she was there to lead me the right way. When she wasn’t around, I kind of took the reigns of leading the guys in a certain way. Other times, when Rhea was distracted and I was distracted, Finn Balor stepped in. That’s the beauty about what we got going on. We can all lean on each other, and somebody’s always gonna step up and take that leadership role when it’s needed.”