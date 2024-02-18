Damian Priest On Rock’s WWE Return: ‘I Feel Like a Full-Fledged Fan’

Damian Priest says The Rock’s WWE return has put him back in the mindset of being a fan. The Judgment Day member weighed in on Rock’s return in an interview with Inside the Ropes and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Rock’s return: “Everybody’s so enamored with what’s going to happen, and I think that’s been missing for a while… Everybody’s spoiled nowadays with social media and whatnot, and this idea of, ‘Give me what I want right now or else.’ And ‘I need to know everything; I need you to spoil everything for me right now.’ But that’s not happening. In fact, we don’t know what’s going to happen, and that’s what’s driving everybody mad, and I love it.”

On the storyline of his return: “I don’t even know what’s happening, and it’s exciting. I feel like a full-fledged fan again. It’s the best feeling, and I think this is good for everyone.”