Damian Priest Name-Drops Santos Escobar As Potential Judgment Day Member

While speaking with Cultaholic recently, Damian Priest weighed in on the potential for NXT wrestlers to join the Judgment Day roster (via Fightful). The current lineup of Finn Balor, Priest, and Rhea Ripley are on their own after former leader Edge was turned out, and Priest thinks there’s a possibility for growth from others who started out in NXT. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On who might be a good addition to the group in the future: “Yeah, definitely. Look, you’ve got Santos Escobar over there that I’m a big fan of, and I think he would fit right in with Judgment Day. But yeah, there are definitely talents out there that are more than capable and fit the vibe of Judgment Day. So, yeah. Our doors are open. You know, it’s just it’s one of those situations that it has to make sense. We all have to agree on it the right person, right time, right place. So there’s always a chance.”

On Judgment Day’s relationship with creative lead Triple H: “It’s one of those things that he could be a fan and everything, but we got to do our part. We have to deliver and I think right now we’re firing on all cylinders. I think things are going really well. We’re at the top of our game, and, you know, we’re getting opportunities, but we’re smashing them. Obviously, it helps to work with guys like Rey and Edge. So, yeah, things are good. But again, it has to go with us doing our part. Triple H, obviously, is a hell of a leader, a crazy vision. He’s so good at this business. But we have to do our part and so far, so good.”