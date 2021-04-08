Damian Priest Says Bad Bunny Will Surprise People At Wrestlemania

In an interview with WFLA, Damian Priest hyped up his tag team match with Bad Bunny against The Miz and John Morrison at Wrestlemania, saying Bunny will surprise people. Here are highlights:

On finally performing in front of fans again: “Our business is based on live interaction. We need to know how people are reacting to what we’re doing to see what emotions we can go with the flow with. Without it, it’s odd. Being in the ThunderDome – it’s cool, not going to lie, it’s cool. It’s cool looking. They do their best to simulate a cool atmosphere… but man, the faces, they’re missed – by not just myself – by everyone.”

On his family’s reaction to his match: “Speaking to family in Puerto Rico, the island is on fire right now over us. And I was like, ‘really?’ They were like, ‘yeah, you come back here and you’re going to be treated like royalty!’ I started laughing, I said, ‘let me get my flight planned, because that sounds good to me!’”

On training with Bad Bunny: “Every week, multiple days a week, we’re in the ring together. I’ll tell you what, come WrestleMania, he’s going to surprise some people, he’s taking it seriously. The one thing he’s been adamant about is making sure he got everybody’s respect, he earned everybody’s respect.”