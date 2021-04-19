Damian Priest Says He Taught Bad Bunny To Use Canadian Destroyer

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Damian Priest spoke about teaming with Bad Bunny at Wrestlemania and revealed he taught him the Canadian Destroyer the night before the show. Here are highlights:

On the reaction he got at Wrestlemania: “I thought I was going to get no reaction… I thought I was gonna walk on the stage and not that they were going to boo, I just thought… you know, bathroom break or they just wouldn’t care. Just like, because I figured I hadn’t earned it yet. I just haven’t been here that long, as far as, being on Monday Night RAW. And I think people are still trying to get to know who I am. When I walked on the stage and I heard the roar, I was like, ‘Oh, they know who I am!’ (laughs) I was like, ‘They know me, this is so cool.’

On Bad Bunny’s performance: “I knew he was going to surprise people. Like I’ve been working with him since the week before Royal Rumble. We’ve been in the ring every single week. He put it the work and I know, cause I was there. I watched him, I watched him go through pain. I watched him bleed. I watched him struggle to stand up and I also watched him say, ‘Let’s do that again. Let’s keep going. No, no, let’s go, let’s go.’ And not quit. You know, every single week we had our time that we had booked at the Performance Center and then he would create extra time and ask for extra time, like before RAW. We would even go to SmackDowns just to work out and then leave.”

On Bunny using the Canadian Destroyer: “I remember I showed him a video, because he knew what the move was and I was trying to explain to him how to do it. And I’m actually like, ‘What do you think?’ He was like, ‘I don’t know man. Wrestlemania’s tomorrow. You want me to do that?’ And I was like, ‘It’d be really sweet if you could.'”