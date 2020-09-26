Damian Priest Says His Dad Once Beat Chuck Norris In A Fight

In an interview with Digital Spy, Damian Priest said that his father once beat Chuck Norris during an exhibition fight in the 1970s. Here are highlights:

On his dad beating Chuck Norris: “(The story) was something that I heard from, not just him, but from other martial artists that were around in that era, in the 70s, and it was before Chuck Norris was even a name. They had an exhibition fight that wasn’t meant to have a winner, but they all said that if there was one by points, or whatever, my father landed way more strikes and kind of outperformed (Norris) so he would have won the fight in that sense.”

On getting his ‘live forever’ mantra from his dad: “I think I got the idea from him of not being complacent and always wanting more, always needing more and that’s where I got the ‘live forever thing.’ I want my name to live forever. Not me literally, I’m not a vampire. But it’s the idea of my name standing the test of time and not being willing to just stand in place because you think that that’s your place in life. I’ve always been like, ‘no I have to be more.'”

On not believing he’d get to WWE: “I really wrote off WWE for a little bit. I didn’t think I was gonna be able to make it here, but it didn’t stop me from trying so to speak or trying to improve which eventually did get me here. So I think it was my dad who I probably got it from he’s just one of those people just unwilling to be okay with just living, you have to live more.”