Damian Priest Says It ‘Hurt A Little Bit’ To Not Compete At Last Two WrestleManias

Damian Priest is competing in his first WrestleMania in two years this year, and he recently talked about missing out on the last couple PPVs. Priest and Finn Balor will be defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a six-team ladder match at WrestleMania 40 and he talked with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co about being on the card.

“I know, absolutely,” Priest said about being on the show (per Fightful). “The goal is to have a match, you don’t just wanna show up. The last two WrestleManias, they did hurt a little bit, I’m not gonna lie. I’m happy I get to be on this one, but then it’s like, ‘Well hey, you’re gonna face five other teams in a ladder match.’ I was like, ‘Cool. This is gonna hurt.’ Although, I am excited I get to hurt a lot of different people.”

He continued, “This is gonna be one we’re looking for as far as like, we want to be one of those type of ladder matches at WrestleMania that you talk about. ‘You remember that ladder match at this WrestleMania with those people?’, that’s what I want. We’ve had them, they’re iconic, we know which ones stand out but we want to be part of that conversation. I don’t know who’s in the match yet, but just surveying the land, it’s very possible this is going to be banger. Everyone’s gonna show out, it’s WrestleMania, so everyone’s gonna show out anyway. With the talent that we have now and the teams available, I think it could very easily could be one the best ladder matches in WrestleMania history.”

WrestleMania 40 takes place on April 6th and 7th from Philadelphia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.